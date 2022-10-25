Olaf “Ole” Darril Erickson, 83, St. Cloud

June 27, 1939 - October 21, 2022

There will be no services for Olaf “Ole” Darril Erickson, age 83, who passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ole was born on June 27, 1939 in St. Cloud to Harold and Arlina (Brown) Erickson. He was united in marriage to Constance “Connie” Becker on April 11, 1965 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Ole proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany and worked as a Tank Diesel Engine Mechanic. Ole lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked as a Mechanic for the city of St. Cloud, retiring in 2000. Ole was a member of the Waters Church in Sartell. From 2000-2018, he volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center driving veterans to and from their appointments. Ole was a handy man and could make or do anything with his hands. He was a jokester, hard worker, and talented man who could talk to anyone. Ole was a great husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

Ole is survived by his wife, Connie, of St. Cloud; children, Timothy (Paula) of New Ulm and Thomas of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Nichole, Brittney, Daniel, Alexandria, Connor, and Samantha; and siblings, Dolly Oettel of Farmington, Marilyn Skillings of Vergas, Karl of Bradenton, FL, and Frank “Sam” of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Betty Geislehart, Alvin “Dick”, Leonard, David, Donald, and Lois Erickson.