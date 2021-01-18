Ola Louise Laumb, 79, St. Cloud

June 28, 1941 - January 13, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church for Ola Louise Laumb, 79 of St. Cloud who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on January 13, 2021. Pastor Tom Wright will officiate and visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. The service will be broadcast into the parking lot on 88.5 FM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Louise was born on June 28, 1941 in Baderville, MO to Hudie and Mildred (Murphy) Doneson. She married John A. Laumb on September 4, 1959 in Risco, MO. She was a devoted church member and Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of Habitat for Humanity, Mission Builders, Laborer for Christ and volunteered for many natural wildlife refuges over the years in different communities. Louise was an avid reader, loved being in the kitchen and bird watcher. She worked at Barnes and Noble for many years. Louise enjoyed traveling over the years, especially to Alaska, where she took two trips. She dearly loved spending time with her family and wanted to be involved in their lives. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, John Laumb of St. Cloud; children, Elizabeth (Joe) Drexler of Hastings, Michael of Maple Grove, and Linda (Patrick) Dunne of London, England; grandchildren, Nick, Shawn, Erin, Aaron and Noah; 4 great grandchildren, Riley, Olivia, Alex and Gracelyn, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, E.H. Doneson; and sisters, Mittie and Barbara.

In lieu of flowers family asks that you make donations, in Ola’s name, to Quiet Oaks Hospice or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund.