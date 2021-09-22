Officials: Man Shot At Police Before Deputy Hit Him with SUV

MOUNDS VIEW (AP) — Authorities say a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy used an SUV to hit a suspect on Wednesday after the man began shooting at officers who were investigating a domestic assault in Mounds View.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that authorities were looking for the assault suspect when he began firing at approaching squad cars.

The sheriff's office said the man narrowly missed a Mounds View officer and a sheriff's deputy, and the deputy feared for his life when he used his vehicle to stop the threat.

The man was taken to a Minneapolis hospital and his condition was not immediately known.