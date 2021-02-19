Officials Investigate Suspicious Package at Line 3 Protests

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) _ The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says an area in Perch Lake Township is evacuated and authorities are investigating after suspicious packages were left behind by Line 3 pipeline protesters.

A bomb squad was called to the area on Friday. There have been no arrests in connection with the packages, which were thrown by protesters as they were dispersing from the area.

The sheriff's office says Perch Lake Town Hall is being used as a shelter for anyone who may have been evacuated.

The incident is ongoing.