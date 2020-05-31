Officials Give Update on Cities, Say Curfew Will be Extended

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials gave an update on the situation in Minneapolis and St. Paul from the State Emergency Operations Center Sunday morning.

With the Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol, DNR, DPS, and other agencies out in full force, the second night the metro was under curfew proved to be quieter than the first.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says preliminary data show that between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. around 55 people were arrested and from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. another 40 or 50 people were also taken into custody.

A large number of the arrests we made last night were for weapons violations. We noticed that we were seeing cars driving through our neighborhoods and through our communities without any license plates on them and with their lights out and their windows blacked out. Police moved to stop those vehicles and when they did, the drivers and occupants of those vehicles fled on foot. Some were arrested. As is always the case you can't catch everybody, but when we went back to those cars, we found that several of them had been stolen locally.

Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said the guard members participated in 19 different missions including law and order, fire suppression, EMS.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other leaders expressed their thanks to people who honored the curfew, but say the work is far from over.

The passion that we've seen this week. The dedication for a better country and a better future and a better state and a better city that we've seen this week is that energy; is that tool. So we're asking you to channel that energy in a way that builds us, in a way that makes us better, in a way that brings us together and to every single person who's frustrated, who's sad, who's angry, who's devastated, who wants the world to know that this can never happen again, I say that we're with you.

Walz says he will be extending the curfew, originally set for Friday and Saturday nights only, as well as the overnight closures of major highways with more details to come Sunday afternoon.