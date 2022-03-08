Lockdown Lifted, No Weapon Found at Burnsville High School

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) _Police responding to a report of a weapon at a suburban Minneapolis high school gave the all-clear after a three-hour search found nothing suspicious.

A lockdown was put in place at Burnsville High School about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the search began. Authorities said no weapon was discovered and there were no injuries.

School principal Dave Helke said in mid-afternoon note to parents that students would be released immediately and buses would run their normal routes.

All after-school activities were canceled.