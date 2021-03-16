Officers Shoot Armed Man in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS (AP) -- A man who police say refused commands to drop his gun was shot by officers in Coon Rapids.

The man survived and is hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to police, a relative of the 26-year-old man called 911 Monday afternoon and said the man was having mental health issues, was carrying a gun and was a possible threat.

Officers caught up with the man walking along a residential street and tried to get him to put down the gun.

Police shot two bean bag rounds, striking the man before two officers fired their service weapons.

