Officer Fires Gun in Restraining Order Case; No One Hit

RUSHFORD, Minn. (AP) -- Officials in a southeastern Minnesota city say a police officer fired his gun while responding to a restraining order violation.

The Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is in custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Authorities have not identified the officer or the suspect.

