NYPD Officer Surprises Minnesota Teen After Chance Encounter

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) -- A police officer from New York recently traveled hundreds of miles to reconnect with a Minnesota teenager with whom she formed a special bond two years ago.

NYPD officer Nancy Castro says she first met Emmanuelle Boschee in July 2017. The Prior Lake teen visited the station to meet a female officer because she wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Castro says she thinks fate brought Emmanuelle to her station at a time when she was struggling with a friend's on-duty death. She says Emmanuelle gave her a renewed perspective and reminded her that there's another generation in need of guidance.

Castro has mentored Emmanuelle from afar ever since. She recently drove to Minnesota to surprise the teen for her high school graduation.