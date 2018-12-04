Northstar Holiday Train Making A Run to the Union Depot

BIG LAKE -- You can take the Northstar Holiday Train down to St. Paul this Christmas season. Metro Transit and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad are giving you a chance to ride the train for free down to the historic Union Depot on Saturday, December 15th.

The train will leave the Big Lake station at 4:40 p.m., the Elk River station at 4:50 p.m. and will also be stopping in Ramsey, Anoka, Coon Rapids, and Fridley before arriving at the Union Depot at 6:00 p.m. that night.

While you're there you can shop, eat at the Union Depot Bar & Grill, tour the historic Union Depot, and more.

The return trip will leave St. Paul at 8:00 p.m. and will be back in Big Lake by 9:30 p.m. The free train ride is on a first-come, first served basis.