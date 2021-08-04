Northern Minnesota Man Wanted for Murder Arrested

OKLEE -- A man wanted by police for the alleged murder of his wife has been arrested.

The Red Lake County Sheriff's Office says at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday Eric Reinbold was arrested without incident.

He was found in a wooded rural property north of Oklee. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday agents were alerted to movement in front of a trail camera that had been set up in a wooded area off of County Road 1 not far from Reinbold's parent's property.

Reinbold was found hiding in the woods near an abandoned homestead.

He was taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Criminal charges him allege he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during a deteriorating relationship. The 44-year-old Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold multiple times in the neck, torso and upper extremities. She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9. A medical examiner's report says the victim died of a loss of blood.

