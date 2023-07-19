Northern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty in St. Cloud Child Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man from Proctor, Minnesota has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after getting caught in an undercover child sex sting in St. Cloud.

According to the charges, 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions last July.

Investigators used a search warrant to find electronic devices at the man’s home and search for evidence.

Farley has pleaded guilty to distributing material describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication. Two other charges, including the solicitation of a child, will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing on October 13th.

