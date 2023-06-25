Lottery Winner in St. Cloud on Saturday Night

Lottery Winner in St. Cloud on Saturday Night

Minnesota Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone won the North 5 Jackpot in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot was up to $113,055.

The ticket was sold at Ranjha Brothers LLC at 3535 West. St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

North 5 tickets cost $1 each to play.  Drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

You pick five numbers one through 31.  If you match all five you win the jackpot.

Check your numbers here.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON