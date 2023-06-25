Lottery Winner in St. Cloud on Saturday Night
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone won the North 5 Jackpot in St. Cloud on Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says the jackpot was up to $113,055.
The ticket was sold at Ranjha Brothers LLC at 3535 West. St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.
North 5 tickets cost $1 each to play. Drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m.
You pick five numbers one through 31. If you match all five you win the jackpot.
Check your numbers here.
