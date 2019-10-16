Norman E. Bot, 90, St. Cloud

December 6, 1928 - October 15, 2019

Private Family Graveside Services will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Norman E. Bot, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed on peacefully, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Center in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Norman was born December 6, 1928 in Ghent Minnesota to Pete & Elizabeth Bot. He married Joan Bromen on August 5, 1950. Norman worked as a salesman in the liquor and sign industries most of his life. He was a member of Holy Sprit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Norman was a sports fanatic and also liked to spend time golfing, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his children, Sandy (John) Bot-Miller of St. Cloud, Katie (Larry) Heikens of Mesa, AZ; Mike (Mary Jo) Bot of St. Cloud; Deb (Brad) Heppner of Pittsburgh, PA; Tim (Pat) Bot of Chaska; sisters, Carole (Tom) Leonard of Lawler, IA; Judie Phelps of St. Paul; Muriel Zanoni of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Mary Bot of Minneapolis; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Ryan, Bella Bot, Robin (Heather), Meghan (Laurynas) and Micah Bot-Miller, Jenn (Alex), Josh (Allison), Kelly (Mike), Alex and Kelly (Tom) and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; granddaughter, Erika Bot-Miller; and brother, Dan Bot.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud.