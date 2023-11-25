Norma I. Shefveland, 99, Sauk Rapids

August 23, 1924 - November 23, 2023

Norma Ilene Shefveland passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023, at the age of 99 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Norma touched the lives of those around her with her kindness, gratitude, gentle wit, and love of nature and the outdoors.

Norma was born August 23, 1924 in Algonquin, IL to Arthur and Lydia (Hopman) Bonkoski. She grew up on a farm with a big family. She graduated from high school in St. James, MN, in 1942 and joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corp at Sherman Hospital in Elgin IL, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1946. She then moved back to Minnesota where she worked as a nurse in Minneapolis and then Clarkfield where she met Merle whom she married on August 2, 1950 in St. James. They lived and raised their family together in Clarkfield, Coon Rapids, and Milaca, Minnesota. After Merle’s passing Norma moved to Red Wing for 17 years and spent her final 4 years in Assisted Living and Nursing home care in the St. Cloud area. Norma worked at home and raised her family of 7, while returning to nursing at the Milaca Elim Home in the 70s.

Norma was a woman of faith…kind, humble, with a servant’s heart, strong will and feisty determination.

She was an active member of the churches she attended, partcipating in Ladies Aid, teaching Sunday School and VBS, and helping wherever she was needed. Her love of her Creator was a cornerstone for her and Merle as they raised their children. Norma and Merle were founding members of Olive Branch Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids.

She cherished spending time with her family, especially at her cabin near Deerwood where she fished, went for paddleboat rides, waded along the beach, walked in the woods, and listened to her friends the loons. She especially blessed her grandchildren with her time and devotion and passed on her love of nature to them. She was an avid walker and enjoyed sports and remembered proudly playing basketball in high school. She was a particularly big Twins fan, especially liked Harmon Killebrew, and her radio was tuned in to WCCO whenever there was a game to listen to.

Norma is survived by her loving children, Mark of West St. Paul, Daniel (Eileen) of Red Wing, James (Deborah) of Ramsey, Julie (John) Laidlaw of Red Wing, Alan of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Kristopher (Michelle) of Rice; daughter-in-law, Jane Sumi of Chaska; sisters, Vera Frauenholtz of Clovis, CA, Joanne (Royal) Simmons of Peoria, Arizona, and Ardis (Donald) Rutherford of Fresno, CA; grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Michael, Marissa, Alyssa, Rachel, Philip, and Marshall; and great grandchildren, Caleb, Dylan, Bethany, Zachary, Madelyn, Isaiah, Angelina, Maia, Ryan, Logan, Elliott, and Adrian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merle in 1994; son Paul in 2022; great grandson Lincoln in 2017; and siblings, Robert, Arthur, Lloyd, Gene, and Lyle Bonkoski, and Ruth Vogt.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.