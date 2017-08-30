Norbert “Red” H. Marthaler, 87, Sartell

October 14, 1929 - August 28, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday September 1, 2017 at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud for Red Marthaler who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. St. Paul’s parish prayers will be at 6 pm Thursday.

Red was born in Sauk Centre to Nicholas & Louisa (Deters) Marthaler. He served his country in the United States Army. Red owned and operated Marthaler Trucking for several years. He married Yvonne Peterson on January 30, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Red was the Vice President of the Egg Division at Jack Frost Company until 1976. He was the President of Lake Country Eggs in Rice until 1992 and he finished his career at Premier School Agenda retiring in 2012. He is a member of the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud where he was active as an usher and volunteer. Red spent time as a cub master and scout master with Pack 104 and troop 107 in Boy Scouts. Red was an avid WWI and WWII history buff. He enjoyed spending time prairie dog hunting out west and taking family trips to California to visit his sister. His family was the most important part of his life. He adored his grandchildren and always attended their sporting events. Because of the many miles he traveled, Red often saw a familiar face to share conversations with. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.