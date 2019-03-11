Non-Profit Staying Busy Clearing Snow for Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- The organization Plowing Vets has been busy all winter clearing the driveways of veterans, police officers and first responders.

Our most recent snowstorm over the weekend was challenging for the non-profit with several of the volunteers unavailable to help.

Three of us are still actively serving in the Minnesota National Guard and all three of us had military obligations. Another guy is a deputy for Stearns County and he was on call all weekend.

Spokesman Tim Krouth says they put out the call for more people to help them and they got an extra 12 volunteers to help move snow on Saturday and Sunday. They cleared the driveways of 46 people.

Krouth says the list of homes stays pretty consistent throughout the season.

He says they'll continue to volunteer their time -- if we get more snow this season. If you're interested in their services, the best way to contact Plowing Vets is through their Facebook page.