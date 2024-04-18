Nominations Open for FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year

EAGAN (WJON News) - Nominations are now open for the fifth-annual FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year Award.

FarmFest organizers are looking for nominees who exemplify hard work and selfless dedication to their farms, their communities, and the agriculture industry.

The winner will be honored at the Women In Ag event on Thursday, August 8th, and will receive a $1000 cash prize.

Nominations are open now on this website and are due by May 23d.

Niki Jones is the Director of Marketing for FarmFest.

We are thrilled to celebrate women in Minnesota agriculture for the fifth year running. With each year’s nominations, we are blown away by the time, hard work, and dedication women bring to farming.

Previous award winners include:

2020 - Sarah Kuschel of Sebeka

2021 – Jane Goplen of Canby

2022 – Kristin Reiman-Duden of Princeton

2023 – Alma Kubat of Owatonna

This year’s FarmFest runs August 6-8th, 2024.

