No Wake Restrictions Issued on Southern Meeker County Lakes

UNDATED -- Increasing water levels have prompted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office to issue no wake restrictions on some area lakes.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says restrictions have been put in place within 500 feet of the shore for Lake Minnie Belle, Lake Erie, Lake Jennie, and Belle Lake, all located in Southern Meeker County.

He says high water levels and boating on the lakes are causing damage along the shoreline.

Other lakes in the area are being monitored and additional restrictions may be put in place.