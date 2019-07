ELROSA -- A man was not seriously hurt after rolling his semi truck in rural Stearns County.

The State Patrol reports 74-year-old Larry Nord of Edgerton, MN was traveling on Highway 71 near Elrosa on Monday, July 29 just before 4:30 a.m. when he started to drift onto the shoulder.

Nord swerved to guide the truck back onto the road when it rolled over and into the ditch.

Nord was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.