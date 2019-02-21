No Charges Against Stillwater Officer in Fatal Shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) -- A Stillwater police officer won't face charges for fatally shooting a man armed with a knife last November.

Washington County Attorne y Pete Orput says his office found that the officer was justified in using deadly force against 22-year-old Keaton Larson .

Officers from Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights responded to a call on Nov. 21 about a suicidal man armed with a knife.

A Stillwater officer shot Larson, who died of a single gunshot wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated.