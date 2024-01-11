NL/S School Remembers Student Who Died After UTV-Pickup Crash

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Students and staff at New London-Spicer High School are being urged to wear camo or blaze orange Thursday in honor of a classmate who died after a crash in west-central Minnesota.

The parents of 15-year-old William "Will" Dahl say their son died at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis Tuesday from injuries he received when the Polaris ranger he was driving was hit by a pickup on Highway 9, east of Sunburg on Sunday.

Will is an organ donor.

Dahl's two brothers, Harrison and Drew, ages 10 and 11, are still hospitalized at Children's Hospital, although Drew is expected to be released soon.

A local church has opened a fund to help the family, and more than 117,000 dollars in donations has been raised so far on a gofundme page.