Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies in Farm Accident in Northern Minnesota

BOY RIVER, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified of the accident in rural Boy River on Sunday.

Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office.

The name of the boy was not released.

