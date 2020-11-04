Nies, Moehrle and Meling Elected to Sartell School Board

SARTELL -- Two new faces will join the incumbent on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board.

Current board member Jason Nies won his bid for re-election after receiving the most votes with 31 percent.

Matthew Moehrle was second in the voting with 24 percent and Patricia Meling was third with 23 percent.

Taryn Gentile was the fourth person running for the school board, she received 20 percent of the vote.

Members on the Sartell-St. Stephen school board are elected to a 4-year term.