New Tool Offers Support to Help Local Businesses Grow

ELK RIVER -- A new tool is available for entrepreneurs in Sherburne County who want to launch, manage or grow their business.

The Entrepreneur Lab provides remote access to a variety of high-quality business support services at no cost.

Services include 1-on-1 startup and business management coaching, peer-learning opportunities, and access to industry experts.

County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski says this is a valuable resource to help the small business community.

As we all know, our local small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and anything we can do to help support them and foster their growth is definitely something we want to promote.

Local businesses can access the service 24/7 and is available to all businesses new and old.

The Entrepreneur Lab is a partnership with Rural Ideas Network, a national nonprofit that partners with rural communities and economic development organizations to provide a robust set of services to entrepreneurs.