New Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell Ready for Play

SARTELL -- The new Tom Bearson basketball courts are finished and ready to host some pick-up games before the snow arrives.

Construction on the three full-size basketball sports courts began this summer at Pinecone Central Park.

The Tom Bearson Foundation committed $150,000 to install the courts, along with six basketball hoops, seating and landscaping. The City of Sartell also provided roughly $75,000 to the project by donating the park land, the court tiles from a previous basketball court in Sartell, and the Public Works crew time and labor on the project.

The foundation says while the courts have been installed, construction of the large gathering area won't start until next spring and should be completed next summer.

This is expected to be the foundation's last big fundraising project, however they will continue to fund scholarships, high school and youth basketball activities, and personal safety programs.

Tom Bearson was a Sartell High School graduate who unexpectedly passed away in 2014 while attending North Dakota State University.

Tom Bearson Basketball Courts