St. Cloud Regional Public Safety Meeting on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You are invited to attend a regional public safety meeting.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is hosting an informational meeting on Regional Public Safety services in the area on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
The gathering is intended to hear what the public wants regarding public safety collaboration among the St. Cloud metro area cities.
