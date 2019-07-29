New Tech Set to Open to Students Sept 3 [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. The new Tech High School will be ready for students the first day of school on September 3. He says they plan a grand opening for the public on September 16. The old Tech building weight room has been used by students this summer and hasn't been used for anything else. The former Wilson Elementary building is being sold. Willie says the closing date is August 20. Listen below.

This summer Oak Hill Elementary received a new roof and Westwood Elementary has some work done on their entry to make it a safe entry. Both projects were in the budget.

St. Cloud School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis will join me the last Monday of August at 8:15 a.m.