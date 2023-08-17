New Sex Assault Trial Date for Former Benton County Attorney
MILACA (WJON News) -- Former Benton County Attorney Philip Miller has a new trial date.
The trial for the ex-prosecutor accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl has been set for November 27th in Mille Lacs County. The court has set aside two weeks for the proceedings.
The trial against Miller was scheduled to start Monday, but court records show both of Miller's lawyers had family emergencies and weren't able to attend the scheduled start time.
Miller is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.
The 62-year-old is charged with groping a 15-year-old girl both over her clothing and underneath her clothing in March 2020 and again "one or two months" after the first incident.
Miller has maintained his innocence.
