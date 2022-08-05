OUT OF CONTROL

Flight changes and cancellations are nothing new to us travelers; but since 2020 things seem to have escalated to a new level. It's almost as if the consumer, who is spending their hard-earned money to fly to their destination, whether it be for work, family matters, or vacation is at the mercy of the airlines. The US Transportation Department has received so many complaints that they are ready to make big changes, including getting you your money back.

ENDING THE INSANITY

No longer can you be sure that the family vacation you've been planning for two years, will even happen. One canceled flight and a delay can totally mess up a perfectly planned itinerary. It doesn't seem logical that the airlines hold the power in their hands when consumers are paying some pretty hefty ticket prices in many cases.

The US Department of Transportation is proposing that 'significant changes' be defined as the following:

Changes that affect departure/arrival times for domestic flights by three hours or more, and international flights by 6 hours or more.

Changes to the departure or arrival airport

Changes that would affect the number of connections in the itinerary

Changes to the type of aircraft flown if it results in a downgrade of amenities available or a downgrade of the travel experience.

JOIN THE PUBLIC FORUM

The US Department of Transportation has been looking at the issue for quite some time, and now has made the decision to hold a public forum to discuss defining what is reasonable in defining the terms 'significant change, and 'cancellation.' You can sign up for a public forum that will be happening on August 22nd, but you must be signed up by August 15th. Click HERE to register to attend the event and learn more about it.

For more information regarding the changes being proposed, you can click HERE for details.

