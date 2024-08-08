New Regulations Making Hunting More Convenient in MN

The 2024 hunting regulations are available online for the upcoming seasons. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Schmitt says the printed version of the new regulations will be available where licenses can be purchased soon. He highlights some of the key changes that hunters should know about. If hunters use a ground blind to hunt deer they are now required to have a 12 inch by 12 inch blaze orange patch on all 4 sides of that blind. Schmitt says this includes public land and just for deer hunting. He says there are some changes to the Camp Ripley archery hunt for interested people to take a look at.

Additional regulation changes include changes to the trapping season which involves pine marten, fisher and bobcat season. Schmitt says a special goose hunt or special September goose tag is not needed but Federal stamps are still required. He indicates a special permit to hunt goose in September is not longer required. Schmitt says a digital image of your hunting license is now be acceptable proof to DNR and conservation officials. He says this will allow hunters to leave their wallet and paper license behind if they choose.

The cooler weather may not be great for fishing this weekend. Schmitt says the big swing in weather will likely have a negative effect on fishing. He says walleye may be the most affected for a couple days before returning to typical locations. Schmitt believes this setback won't last long before fishing will pick up again. He has been using plastic baits more lately because minnows have been tough to find. Schmitt is still finding fish in shallow water around 10 feet along weed lines. He says this is the time of year to be looking for multiple species of fish.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.