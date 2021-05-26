New Infections Raise Concern About Spread of Wasting Disease

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is concerned about the deadly spread of chronic wasting disease after a number of infections from a Beltrami County deer farm were found in other parts of the state and beyond.

A deer in the Beltrami County herd tested positive in April for the fatal, brain-wasting disease.

As a result, 54 deer were killed and 12 tested positive for CWD.

Now, investigators have found links to farmed deer herds in other counties, including Hennepin, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison and Mower.

Animal health officials say about 200 deer will eventually be killed.

