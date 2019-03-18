ST. CLOUD -- As Spring draws closer, so does some of the loose ends in different areas of the new Tech High School.

Project Manager Kyle Walter says the learning labs are nearing completion with flooring, walls and cabinets being installed.

We are finishing up area three carpeting as the rest of the classroom wings have carpeting right now. The classroom walls have built in white boards and writing surfaces, and will have monitors on three classroom walls.

Besides the classrooms, the majority of painting and drywall has been done. Crews are now slowly working on adding lockers, bathroom fixtures, and kitchen equipment throughout the building.

We got a lot of the warmers, the stainless steel counter tops, some of the coolers.

Another huge step in the construction process was completing the concrete for the auditorium seating.

Walter says they still have a ways to go including pouring concrete in the orchestra pit.

They will pour the concrete at the base. This area also has a cover over it when it's not in use. So when it's not in use the stage comes to the end and when they need it the lid comes off and the band sets up down below.

Walter says things are still on track with the school district move in this summer, and opening to students this fall.

Once completed the new Tech High School will house 1,600 students and replace the current school which is 101-years-old.

The city of St. Cloud is also planning to turn the nearby Neena Creek area into a park. St. Cloud recently released concept designs of what they'd like to do with the old Technical High School, once they take over that building in 2019.