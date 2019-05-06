NEW HS UPDATE: Sartell Hopes Construction Wraps Up Next Month

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are hoping the construction phase of the new high school will be wrapping up within the next month.

Sartell Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the building is starting to look more like a school each day and a lot of the big ticket items are in the final stages of construction.

One of those larger projects includes the main gym, where the floor has been installed. Schwiebert says they made the gym floor larger to allow for more seating between the courts when they have multiple games going on.

One of the things that happened in our current high school is the distance between the courts were very small and you could only use 2 of the three courts at one time. So we expanded the space between the courts.

He says with the floor installed they will now polish it up to make it ready for play.

Once they sand it they have to put the lines on it which is always the amazing part. After they put the lines down, then they will do the seal coat and do all the finishing touches.

Besides the gym, classrooms, administrative offices, and the auditorium are all nearing completion. Schwiebert says they plan on installing all the kitchen equipment later this month.

When finished the current high school will become the middle school and the current middle school will become an intermediate school.

The school board is also considering making Oak Ridge in the new Pre-K and Kindergarten school and Pine Meadow elementary for the first and second graders. District officials will look to vote on the recommendation at their next board meeting.