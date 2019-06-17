New HS Update: Furniture Arrives At New Tech High School [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- As the door finally closes on operations at the old Tech High School, District 742 now focuses on welcoming students at their new High School.

The schools construction will wrap up at the end of the summer. Project Manager Kyle Walter says shipments of furniture have started to roll in and are being distrusted.

This is from the furniture people when they deliver. They give us a layout of each room telling us how to set up the furniture each room.

Spaces like the administrative offices, classrooms and teacher areas are filling up with desks, tables and chairs.

Walter says as far as the outside work is concerned, they hope to wrap up pouring concrete within the week.

They will work this week pouring the front sidewalks and getting this front entry done and work their way towards the concession stand.

Walter says things should move rather quickly as a lot of the work left in the construction is minor.

He says furniture will continue to arrive this month, the district will move some equipment from the old school into the new school in July and staff will move into the building ready for students this fall.