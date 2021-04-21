New COVID-19 Case Numbers Stabilizing in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The updated numbers of new coronavirus cases from the Minnesota Department of Health has 1,611 new positive cases.

There are 36 new cases in Stearns County, 26 in Sherburne County, and 11 in Benton County.

The state says 13 more deaths have been reported related to COVID-19. The statewide death toll since the pandemic began is at 7,044.

Right now MDH says there are just over 23,000 active COVID cases in the state.

Get our free mobile app