New Coborn’s Marketplace Store Coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Coborn's plans to open a new grocery store in Buffalo. The store will be located along the Highway 55 and Highway 25 corridor.

President and CEO Chris Coborn says when the site became available, they took advantage.

We saw this as an opportunity to re-enter the Buffalo market. Our goal is to serve the Buffalo community with expanded offerings and remarkable guest service and value, all in a brand-new location.

The Buffalo supermarket will showcase the next-generation of Coborn's offerings with much of the store dedicated to fresh departments. It will also include a full-service Caribou Coffee, drive-thru pharmacy, curbside pick-up service and a gas station.

Construction will begin later this month, with hopes of opening in November.

The Buffalo store will become the 60th grocery story and 29th Coborn's supermarket in the company's portfolio.