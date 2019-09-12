New City Wide Art Gallery Depicts Impact of our Legal Addictions

ST. CLOUD -- A new city wide art gallery is on display throughout St. Cloud this month.

Local artist Adam Spaeth is the creator of Legal Addictions, a collaboration of art highlighting the legal addictions we face in our lives and their impact on the community.

A gallery reception will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center of the Arts.

T.J. Larum helped coordinate the event and Spaeth's work was inspired by his own addictions.

His young daughter caught him smoking cigarettes, which led him to quit. But it got him thinking of not only cigarette and alcohol addiction but some addictions that are not thought about like addiction to diet and exercise or food. Since we don't think to much about it as addiction, it can come into our lives without much thought.

The exhibit includes sculptures, paintings and other mosaic pieces. In addition to the reception Larum says there will also be a panel discussion with people who have experienced legal addictions

We are bringing in artists, healthcare workers and community members to talk about the concept of legal addictions. I'm getting more excited as the minutes go by with the powerhouse of shakers we will have at this table talking about something that's important to the community.

The discussion will take place at Revolver Studios in their new downtown location starting at 6:30 p.m.

Both the gallery reception and panel discussion are free and open to the public.

If you can't make the event you can see some of Spaeth's work on display at the Great River Regional Library, The White Horse, Paramount Center for the Arts, Cream City Tattoo, ECig Lounge in Waite Park, CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital, and River's Edge Convention Center.

The Legal Addictions art gallery will be on display through the end of September.