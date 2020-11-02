Neoma “Mickey” Klemenhagen, 93, Alexandria

February 11, 1927 - October 29, 2020

Neoma “Mickey” Klemenhagen passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Alex Assisted Living in Alexandria, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Mickey was born February 11, 1927 to Robert and Ella (Hasselbring) Minke. She was born and raised in Long Prairie where she graduated from High School. On June 11, 1949 she married Joseph Klemenhagen. Joe’s career had them moving several times prior to settling in Crystal, MN. While there Mickey was a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild. While there she was a Cub Scout leader and enjoyed bowling on a league. When Joe retired, they moved to their lake home on Osakis Lake and wintered in Phoenix AZ. In 1997 they moved to Long Prairie where they attended Trinity Lutheran Church. In 2008, they moved to Grand Arbor Assisted Living in Alexandria. After Joe passed away in 2013, Mickey found her home at the Alex Assisted Living. She and her family were especially grateful for the care she received while there. Mickey was loved by all for her great sense of humor and her joy of life.

Mickey is survived by two sons, Tom (Cindy) of Alexandria and David (Lynn) Maple Grove; two daughters, Nancy Klemenhagen of Tampa, FL and Susan (Frank) Catanzaro of Gilroy, CA; daughter-in-law, Susan “Carol” Klemenhagen of Coos Bay, OR; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son Robert Klemenhagen; brothers Robbin and Wayne “Porky” Minke