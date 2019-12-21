Nelson John Lance, 58, Sauk Rapids

June 15, 1961 - December 19, 2019



A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Nelson John Lance who passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his son’s home in St. Cloud, surrounded by his family. A time of sharing will be at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

Nelson John Lance was born on June 15, 1961 to Roman and Ardyce (Struck) Lance in Milaca. He grew up in Foley and received an Associates Degree in Drafting at the St. Cloud Technical College. He was united in marriage to Angela Wasserman on September 4, 1982, and they later divorced, but remained close friends. Nelson lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area. He worked a few years for Cold Spring Granite as a draftsman, then owned and operated L & S Painting for 30 years. Nelson was involved in the Tinville Lions Club at Rollies. He enjoyed motorcycling, bonfires, music festivals, and spending time with his family and friends. Nelson was a very outgoing, active, and selfless man who had a great smile. He was very proud of his children and his business. Most importantly, he was a great father.

Nelson is survived by the mother of his children, Angela; children, Adam, Sean, Derek (Samantha), and Kadyn (Jasmine); mother, Ardyce Lance; siblings, Bruce (Danelle), Craig (Vicki), and Arlette (Douglas) Doty; grandchildren, Evalie Kasella-Lance and Gabriella Kruse. He was preceded in death by his father, Roman.