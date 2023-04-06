I call this a win-win. When you can help people in need and give to a great cause while also helping to freshen up your summer wardrobe.

Finally, we have some warmer weather in the forecast. I was almost thinking that maybe Mother Nature had forgotten about us... or was just being mean. But the coming weeks are looking very good for getting everyone in the mood for Spring and Summer.

You might be looking at your wardrobe from the last few years and thinking that you might want to freshen that up a bit. If that is the case, this is the event for you.

Get our free mobile app

There is an event going on May 13th where you are able to shop for some great new pieces for yourself while also helping out the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Evelie Blu Facebook Evelie Blu Facebook loading...

When you shop for one day only, May 13th, 15% of your purchase will go to help Big Brothers Big Sisters. This is a great program that can impact the lives of young people in the community in a positive way.

The event also has some other fun activities happening during the day.

Permanent Jewelry has become more popular recently. You never have to worry about losing it! If you do need to take it off for some reason... say like an MRI, you can do that, then just get it replaced very easily.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 13th for this fun and rewarding event.

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles.