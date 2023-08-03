Nearly An Inch of Rain St. Cloud Airport on Wednesday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We officially had .80 of an inch of rain Wednesday night at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That brings us up to 4.17 inches of rain now since late April.

However, for the summer months of June, July and August we're still 4.28 inches below normal.

We know the cell that moved through the area Wednesday night was very isolated, so residents on the west side of the St. Cloud metro area likely got much less rain.

There is a chance that the state could get some widespread soaking rains this weekend.

We also hit 91 for a high Wednesday here in St. Cloud. It was our 17th day this summer in the 90s. We average just over 11 each year.

There is a good chance we could tack on another day Thursday before a cool down comes in for the weekend.

