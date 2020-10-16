NCHC Announces Start Date

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has announced a December 1st start date for the 2020-21 season. The season will start with a 'pod' format and conclude on March 6th.

Teams will convene in Omaha, Nebraska's Baxter Arena at the beginning of December, where each team will play ten games over the course of three weeks. Games will be held throughout the week, not only on weekends as in a traditional season.

“Throughout the past eight months we have learned to adjust and think creatively about how we live our personal and professional lives,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a release. “I’m proud of our membership for their entrepreneurial spirit to build a concept grounded in health and safety that we believe gives a group of deserving student-athletes the best opportunity to conduct a successful season.”

Following a holiday break, the teams will continue the season in their home arenas beginning in the first week of January. Teams will play 16 games during the second half of the year.

For scheduling purposes, the conference will be divided into two divisions for the season.

The East Division will consist of Miami, Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan, while the Western Division will feature Denver, Colorado College, North Dakota and Omaha.

Fill schedules will be released in the coming weeks, according to a release from the conference.