Native Mob Gang Members Sentenced to Prison

MINNEAPOLIS – Three Native Mob gang members have been sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution and assault.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Robin Lussier, a/k/a Ratchet, 26-year-old Willard Reed, III, a/k/a Left, a/k/a Leftfield, and 25-year-old Joshua Hanks, a/k/a Souless, were active members of the Native Mob gang, a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engage in and have engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

Between December 1, 2015 and January 1, 2019, Lussier and Reed conspired with each other and others to traffic pound-quantities of methamphetamine throughout northern Minnesota, including but not limited to Cass Lake, Bemidji, and the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in November 2018, after receiving information about another fellow gang member’s failure to abide by the rules of the Native Mob, Lussier directed Hanks to carry out an assault against the individual. Hanks admitted that on December 5, 2018, he intentionally assaulted the individual, in part, to maintain or increase his own position within the Native Mob.

Get our free mobile app

Lussier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Reed pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Hanks pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering activity and was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls