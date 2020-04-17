Native American Woman Removed from Land O’Lakes Packaging

ARDEN HILLS (AP) -- The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O'Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has quietly disappeared.

Known as Mia, the woman was shown sitting in a serene landscape of lakes and woods. That landscape remains on the Minnesota cooperative's packaging, but Mia is no where to be found. On some packaging, she is replaced by photos of Land O'Lakes member farmers.

President and CEO Beth Ford said that as the cooperative looks toward its 100th anniversary next year it needed packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of the company's culture, which are its farmers.