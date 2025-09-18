UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the third year in a row, a teacher from Minnesota has been named the National Rural Teacher of the Year.

The Minnesota Rural Education Association and the National Rural Education Association have announced Jeff Granrud of Howard Lake-Waverly-Windsted High School has received the honor. He has 27 years of teaching experience, 26 of which have been at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted as a math teacher.

Candidates are evaluated not only for their classroom instruction, but also for how they inspire students, influence colleagues, and advance rural education in their districts and communities. Granrud is an active member of the fire department and ambulance team. He's also been a coach in various school programs and leads a youth fishing initiative that instills a love for the outdoors.

The Minnesota Rural Education Association will honor Granrud at the Greater Education Summit in November.

In 2024, the National Rural Teacher of the Year was Melissa Oberg of Cook County Schools in Grand Marais, and in 2023, the National Rural Teacher of the Year was Jennifer Maras of Morris Area Schools.