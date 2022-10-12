Nancy Ann Larson, 72, St. Cloud

December 6, 1949 - October 10, 2022

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4 PM at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids for Nancy Larson age 72 of St. Cloud who died Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud.

Nancy was born December 6, 1949 in Minneapolis to John & Fidelia (Imholte) Mruz. She grew up in a house that her great grandparents had built just outside of Clear Lake. As a girl, she would walk through the woods to visit her grandmother, who taught Nancy how to peel potatoes and make apple squares.

In High school, Nancy enjoyed down hill skiing with her friends at Powder Ridge, and later, cross country skiing at Quarry Park. She graduated from Technical High School in 1968, and went on to St. Cloud State University.

On August 16, 1969, Nancy was united in marriage to Gary Larson. The union was blessed with a daughter, Amy, and son, William. Nancy was employed by Wolters Kluwer (Bankers Systems) for over 35 years where she worked as a compliance analyst researching state and federal laws for the programmers to update software.

Nancy was a very spiritual person. She enjoyed reading and writing. She was an avid bird watcher. Nancy liked to entertain and travel. She was also an excellent cook and baker. For many years, she and two of her close friends got together at Christmas time to make an impressive array of goodies. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with her children.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Mark) Hansen, son, William (Debbie) Larson, granddaughter Megan Scott, brothers, Jerry (Betty) Mruz, Ron (Joan) Mruz, sister, Mary (Bruce) Bjorgen, and sisters in law, Kathy Mruz and Barb Mruz.

She is preceded death by her parents, and brothers, Tom and Jack Mruz.