Nancy A. Andresen, 64, Zimmerman

July 16, 1956 - February 25, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Nancy A. Andresen, age 64 of Zimmerman, MN, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at CentraCare Health - Monticello Care Center, Monticello after a long period of health issues. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Nancy was born to the late Edward and Darlene (Hughes) Meyer on July 16, 1956, in Minneapolis. She attended and graduated from Elk River High School. Nancy married Bill Andresen on September 17, 1977, in Elk River. She worked in sales for the Knights of Columbus for over 20 years. Nancy enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as Minnesota, especially the North Shore and family vacations “Up North.” She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, pull tabs, fishing, bowling, being outside, and she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Lisa (Rob) Rittenour; sons, Robert (Jessica) Andresen and Thomas (Jennifer) Andresen; grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Zach, Ethan, Tyler, Lucy, Olivia, and Sara; brothers, Edward (Hillary) Meyer, Steven Meyer, and Kenneth Meyer; and sister, Susan (Gary) Frieler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Meyer; and sister, Tammy Meyer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor's choice in memory of Nancy.