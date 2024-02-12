Nance A. Kellen, 61, St. Cloud

June 27, 1962 - February 10, 2024

attachment-Nance Kellen loading...

A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, February 16, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Nance A. Kellen, age 61, who passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday, February 10, 2024. A prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Nance was born on June 27, 1962 in St. Cloud to Donald and Betty (Klimmek) Warga. She grew up in Holdingford on the family farm and graduated from Holdingford High School. She then attended Minnesota School of Business where she received her accounting degree. Nance was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Kellen on October 15, 1994. She lived most of her life in St. Cloud and worked as an Office Manager for Midwest Compliance for 23 years. Nance enjoyed shopping, flower gardening, playing cards, hosting parties, motorcycle rides, reading, and going to restaurants. She loved spending time with her family more than anything. They enjoyed bonfires and hayrides together. Nance’s nieces and nephews and great niece and nephews were her pride and joy. She will be remembered for her selfless and genuine heart, thoughtfulness and compassion. Nance simply wanted everyone around her to be happy. Most importantly, she was proud of her family, home, and beautiful flower gardens.

Nance is survived by her husband, Tom of St. Cloud; mother, Betty of Holdingford; stepson, Brandon Kellen (Kim) and step grandson, Bodie of Duelm; siblings, Carol (Randy) Bean of Royalton, and Randy Warga of Albany; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Scott) Posch of Holdingford, Mallory (Dustin) Lodermeier of Royalton, Candace Warga (Shane Carrender) of Holdingford, and Aaron (Alicia) Bean of Richmond; great niece and nephews, Dalton, Peyton, Weston, Ashton, Easton, and Braelyn; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald.

Special thank you to CentraCare Hospice for all of their care.