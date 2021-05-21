Names Recommended for Sauk Rapids Park Project

SAUK RAPIDS -- With the construction of the Sauk Rapids park project wrapping up, city leaders are deciding what to call the new entertainment complex.

The City Council's Park Project Committee has been working with its consultant WhiteBox Marketing on various names.

They are recommending calling the overall complex "The Clearing", representing the area early settlers created for themselves and the area for the complex itself today.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The recommended name for the big building is "Riverside Terrace", named after the first home in Sauk Rapids by Lynden Terrace.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

They are recommending the name "The Lookout" for the smaller building, a reference to parents looking out for their kids next to the water feature.

The music area may be called 1851 square which is the year the Lynden Terrace home was built.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

And the summer concert series will be called Riverside Nights. The free concert series will be every Thursday night starting on July 1st and running through September 2nd.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The full Sauk Rapids City Council will review the recommended names during their regular meeting on Monday night.

It is important to note that the existing names of South Side and Lions Sunset Park are remaining.

The total cost for the project including both parks, the creation of a parking lot and redoing River Avenue is $9.1 million. The project is being paid for with half-cent sales tax dollars.

